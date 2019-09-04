DESTIN — The Henderson, a Salamander Beach & Spa Resort, will host a fall-focused Sweet Sunday event from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 20 on The Henderson’s Grand Lawn.

Pumpkins and Primrose will be the third Sweet Sunday event The Henderson has hosted to benefit The Sonder Project and will introduce Destin’s newest pumpkin patch for the entire family to enjoy. The money raised at this event will help continue The Sonder Project’s efforts to support housing recovery in the Panama City area.

Sweet Sunday: Pumpkins and Primrose will give the community the opportunity to experience fashion, family and flavors of fall at The Henderson. Guests will be greeted with a complimentary tote courtesy of Parkside at Henderson Beach Resort to use while shopping the multitude of local vendors selling their wares. The epicenter of the event will be a newly added pumpkin patch provided by The Village Church for guests to purchase a pumpkin to take home. The pumpkin patch will also adorn an oversized decorated back drop to give local residents a place to bring their kids and take fall-themed family photos to commemorate the season. Guests will receive a complimentary 5-inch-by-7-inch printed picture from Epic Photo Co. courtesy of Destin Commons.

The event will offer live music by Sarah Anne and The Sunshine Band along with fall-themed bites and beverages poured into custom coffee cups provided by Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and served by Primrose, The Henderson’s signature restaurant. For the kids, there will be face painting and pumpkin crafts provided by Abrakadoodle Art Education.

To benefit The Sonder Project, guests will be able to enter into a grand prize raffle with tickets on sale at the event and one hundred percent of the proceeds from the raffle benefiting The Sonder Project.

The anchor of the event, The Honey Hutch, is a mission-driven company founded by Destin local Amy Wright that offers pure raw honey and body care products made from simple, ethically sourced, wholesome ingredients. Wright will be at the event to help support The Sonder Project, who in addition to their notable hurricane recovery efforts, also works to strengthen communities through clean water, food security and education initiatives around the world.

To stay up to date on featured vendors and additional event details, like the event page at http://bit.ly/SweetSundayPP.