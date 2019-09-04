ALYS BEACH — The Camden & Whitby condominium residences, located within the town of Alys Beach, are now available for purchase. During the successful summer launch of both buildings, seven of the 18 residences went under contract. The remaining residences include (1) two-bedroom in the Whitby, priced at $1,405,000, as well as three-bedroom residences in both The Camden & Whitby, ranging from $1,695,000 - $1,985,000.

Designed by Hart Howerton of San Francisco and New York City, The Camden & The Whitby residential spaces overlook Alys Beach’s growing Town Center and are within walking distance to ZUMA, Alys Beach’s brand-new state-of-the-art wellness center, as well as the town’s private, owners-only Beach Club.

Architectural cousins in design, The Camden & Whitby keep within the beloved aesthetic of the town, borrowing from the rich traditional façades and sculptural designs of Bermuda and Antigua, Guatemala. The residences will each feature gracious outdoor terraces and spacious open floor plans that embody the communities’ spirit of indoor-outdoor living. The easterly facing four-story residence, The Camden, houses six three-bedroom residences, while the larger residence, The Whitby, will contain a total of 12 residences with a choice of six three-bedroom or six two-bedroom offerings.

Located on the ground level of both buildings will be a variety of retail, food & beverage, and entertainment offerings, which will be announced at a later date. Construction on The Camden & Whitby continues with steady progress, and the town plans for both to be completed during the summer of 2020.

For more information, visit alysbeach.com.