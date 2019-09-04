LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) " Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been charged with attempting to bring a loaded handgun and ammunition into a courthouse.

News outlets report 51-year-old Alan Huval was arrested and charged Tuesday with illegally carrying a firearm.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Maj. Jules Broussard says a deputy stopped Huval from entering the Lafayette Parish Courthouse when she saw a gun in his backpack through the x-ray scanner.

Broussard says the deputy searched the bag and found a loaded gun, three speed-loading magazines, and an empty bottle of vodka. Broussard says Huval didn't appear to be intoxicated. Broussard says Huval told the deputy he forgot the weapon was in his bag

Huval may appear in court Friday. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.