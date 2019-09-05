Voice of the Lord Ministries: Voice of the Lord Ministries with Kerry F. Bueche will be held at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday of the month at St. Anthony Church. If you would like to visit the Adoration Chapel, behind the church, call 872-0922.

St. Anthony new office hours: The business office hours are now 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

St. Anthony Church: St. Anthony Church is in need of sixth and seventh grade teachers for its religious education program. If you can help, please call Roxanne at 872-0922. The church will be offering an opportunity to come together in a small group to learn more about our faith beginning with an inquiry period to be held at the church office between 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Sundays, beginning Sept. 8 and continuing on Sept. 15, 22 and 29.

Information: Call the office at 872-0922.

Religious Education: Religious education for eighth-11th grade. All Catholic school students must attend 10th and 11th grade sacrament preparation at their home parish. A parent meeting and student class will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 6:30-8 p.m. (registration and student gathering). The meeting will be held in the church.

Bayou Black gym: The gym offers a fitness studio that consists of an elliptical trainer, treadmills, a bicycle and a weight station. The pool and spray park are open every day at the gym. For information, call the gym at 876-4270.

Raffle fundraiser: The District 8S Zone 2A/2B Lions Club is holding a raffle fundraiser to battle childhood cancer. Tickets are $1. Prizes include a two-night stay at the Chouest camp in Cocodrie, an autographed football by New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morestead and an autographed picture frame by him as well as a 50-inch color TV and many more prizes. To purchase a ticket, contact Ray at 688-3788. The drawing will be held Sept. 19.

Condolences: Condolences go out to the family and friends of Sandra LeCompte, Bobby Joe Barr, Terry LeCompte Fincher, Donald Luke Colwart Sr., and Eula Sanchez Dufrene, who passed away recently.

Birthdays: Susan Murray, Ashley Deroche,Cody Cunningham, Steven Bonnecarrere, Justin Breaux, Mildred Tindle, Sept. 9; Benny McDonald, Toni Naquin, Keith Aucoin, Michelle Ohmer, Sept. 10; Verdie Breaux, Fallon Usey, Maddox Dudek, Megan Tyler, Sept. 11; Rev. Dave Hebertson, Rosalie Bergeron, Juanita Hebert, Cole Tyler, Sept.12; Kenneth Arceneaux, Donald Crochet, Denise Bergeron, Tyler Trahan, Stephanie Hutto, Candise Lirette, Sept. 13; Minnie Giroir, Chad Thibodaux, Glenn Burnett, Eric Carrere, Sept. 14; Connie Trahan,Carol Antill, Jack Bergeron, Mary Duplantis, Morgan Guidry, Sept. 15.

Anniversaries: Frank and Juanita Lajaunie, Ron and Anna Jones, Sept. 11.