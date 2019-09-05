RunRepeat.com, the running shoe review company recently finished an extensive study about states with the fastest marathon runners. Florida marathon runners are among the slowest.

The study, lead by sneakerhead turned expert, Danny McLoughlin, found that runners in Florida are among the slowest in the country.

"The results are based on residency, so if a runner from Florida runs the Boston marathon then that result will be attributed to Florida's results," McLoughlin said.

The study found that, world-wide, U.S. marathoners are getting slower. Below are some highlights from the study.

Overall rankings

The fastest state in the U.S. is Massachusetts with an average finish time of 4 hours 4 minutes 20 seconds. Washington comes second with an average finish time of 4 hours 18 minutes 9 seconds and Indiana is third (4 hours 18 minutes and 57 seconds). The three slowest states, in that order, are - Alaska (5 hours 30 minutes), Florida (5 hours 33 minutes) and Hawaii (6 hours 16 minutes).

Female rankings

The best women in the country are the ones from Massachusetts, with an average time of 4 hours 15 minutes 1 second. The slowest are from Hawaii with an average finish time of over 6 and a half hours.

Women from Massachusetts are faster than men from 36 states + DC. They include - New York, California, Nevada, Vermont and others.

Male rankings

The fastest men are again from Massachusetts, with an average of 3 hours 54 minutes. The slowest men are from Hawaii, with an average of just under 6 hours.

Over the last 10 years, some of the states have improved and some of them have slowed down. The most improved is New Mexico - they have shaved off more than 27 minutes of their average time. On the other hand, the biggest slow down is the one of Florida - they have added more than 40 minutes to their average time.

Age of participants

The state with the youngest participants, on average, is Massachusetts and they are also the fastest. But still, the second and third fastest states are not among the youngest. We see that even though age does play a role in the average finish time, it's only one of many factors

The average age of the U.S. marathoner for comparison is 39.66.