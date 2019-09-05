Anna Jean Hembrees of Panama City received a new roof on her Hurricane Michael-damaged home on Thursday through Tadlock Roofing as part of their Buy a Roof, Give a Roof Project, with the help of ABC Supply and Trinity Lutheran Church.

PANAMA CITY — Anna Jean Hembrees received a free roof and interior renovation on Thursday from Tadlock Roofing as part of their Buy a Roof, Give a Roof Project with the help of ABC Supply and Trinity Lutheran Church.

Hembrees’s home was severely damaged in Hurricane Michael and she views the much-needed help as a blessing.

A lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Panama City, Pastor Paul McComack knew Hembress well. “I describe her as a sparkling kind of personality," McCormack said. "She really lights up a room."

After the storm, massive holes in her roof made it unlivable. She and other displaced family members all moved in with her son, where she still lives.

Because she owns her home, she is not required to have homeowners insurance. And the price to insure a home so close to St. Andrews Bay put it out of her price range. The little help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a grant from Trinity Lutheran Church were not enough to completely replace the roof, drywall and insulation in the home.

McComack connected Hembrees with a group from another Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler, Texas that travels the nation after disasters. Steve Lockhart, the organizer of a group of 10 volunteers in Panama City this week, first met Hembrees shortly after the storm when he and volunteers installed a blue tarp on her roof. Lockhart and his team spent six months in Panama City and are back to finish repairing Hembrees’s home, installing a new roof, drywall and insulation.

For McComack, his work with his church is personal. He and his family survived Hurricane Celia in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1970.

“We got no help from anybody,” he said about the response after the storm. “There weren’t any organizations like what we do now.”

Hembrees has found the experience overwhelming and is grateful for the help. Over the last two weeks, she went from not knowing about Tadlock Roofing’s free roof program to receiving one. She is humbled, considering the amount of damage across the city, to be selected for a free roof.

“I had almost lost hope,” she said. “God does have a plan for us and we don’t know what it is until one its revealed.”

While inviting representatives from Tadlock Roofing and ABC Supply into her home on Thursday, Hembrees rested her hand next to a metal plaque quoting Joshua 24:15, "As for me & my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Walking in, the sound of hammers on the roof echoed easily though the open space. In the bedroom in the back of the house, beams of daylight coming through the holes in the roof appeared solid as insulation dust was kicked into the air. As the guests left, Hembrees thanked and hugged each person.

As workers come down from the roof for a midday water break, Lockhart said,

“We hear all the time, ‘why would God do something like this,'" Lockhart said as workers came down from the roof for a midday water break. "It is not God that did it. And we are gonna make it right.”