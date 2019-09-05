On Wednesday, local first responders help a DeFuniak woman in labor deliver twin boys, one of which required resuscitation efforts.

According to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office, Walton County Fire Rescue and the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department were dispatched to a home on Orson Drive about 3:40 p.m. to aid a 25-year-old woman who was in labor. Fire Rescue EMTs and paramedics arrived to find the woman sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle in labor.

Lt. Sarah Earley, with the help of Fire Rescue EMTs Hunter Smyly and Tristen Martins and DeFuniak Springs EMT James Stultz, began preparing the mother for childbirth, the release said.

“I knew we didn’t have much time,” Earley said. “So I just did my best to make her as comfortable as possible and got ready to help.”

With help from the first responders, the woman gave birth to a baby boy at 4 p.m.

About 15 minutes later as the mother and child were being taken by ambulance to a local hospital, she unexpectedly began to birth a second child.

Unfortunately, the infant was delivered in the breech position and was unresponsive. Earley began performing resuscitation efforts, and after about 10 minutes was able to revive the baby boy, the Sheriff's Office reported.

“It was pretty stressful there for a minute,” Earley said. “Once he started crying, we all breathed a huge sigh of relief. These are the moments that remind us why we do what we do. The moments we’ll always cherish. It was an afternoon we won’t soon forget.”

The mother and twin boys remain in good health.