The Holy Spirit High School volleyball team defeated Pickens County High on Thursday in an area match in three sets, 25-16, 25-14, and 25-15.

Holy Spirit's Avery Lake had six kills and four aces; Rebecca Melton had 17 assists; and Alyssa Faircloth had eight kills and two blocks.

Holy Spirit (1-1 in the area, 2-5 overall) next will host Westminster School at Oak Mountain on Tuesday.