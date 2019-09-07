BONIFAY – A September 6 traffic stop led to the arrests of two Bonifay residents for possession of methamphetamine.

The stop was initiated around 8 a.m. on North State Street in Bonifay, where Holmes County deputies made contact with the driver, 34-year-old Norman Paul Russell and his passenger, 23-year-old Lacy D. Adams, according to a report from the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

Russell was taken into custody after a license check through dispatch revealed he had an active Holmes County warrant for child support. A Bonifay Police Department K9 unit arrived on scene. The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during a free air sniff of the vehicle, the report said.

A bottle cap containing methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle’s center console.

Russell and Adams,were both arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

In the press release, Sheriff John Tate thanked the Bonifay Police Department for their assistance in this traffic stop.