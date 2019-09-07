MOUNTAIN BROOK – The ‘S’ on Mountain Brook senior Logan Brewer’s chest is starting to stand for “Superman.’

Brewer returned a kickoff 56 yards in the final seconds of the second quarter to set up the go-ahead score as the sixth-ranked Spartans (3-0, 1-0) opened Class 7A, Region 3 play with a 31-21 victory over Tuscaloosa County (0-3, 0-1) here Friday night.

“He’s just a playmaker,” said Mountain Brook coach Chris Yeager. “He just does so many different things for us. He had a Pick 6 and a touchdown reception the first game and another Pick 6 last year. I was wondering how he could make another huge play for us and tonight it was special teams.”

The Wildcats had drive 53 yards in 10 plays to take a 13-10 lead on Conner White’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Bobby Harless with 49 seconds left in the half.

Attempting to pooch kick, Brewer fielded the ball at the 29 and returned it 56 yards to the Tuscaloosa County 27. Strother Gibbs threw for 25 yards to Paulson Wright, then Gibbs called his own number from 2 yards out to give the Spartans the lead for good.

“It was the play of the game,” Gibbs said. “It was huge. It changed the momentum right before half, then we came back out and took care of business.”

Gibbs rushed for 99 yards on 15 carries and a pair of touchdowns and also completed 9-of-12 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Mountain Brook had only seven offensive possessions in the game, scoring four touchdowns and a field goal, then taking the final 6-plus minutes off the clock to end the game,

“We’re not used to that,” Yeager said. “They kept picking up three or four yards here, then giving it to that big back. We’re used a three-and-out defense. I think we got a little punch drunk.”

Michael Brogan added 75 yards on 16 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

The Spartans put the game on ice on their first possession of the second half, converting a fourth-and-8 when Gibbs threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jay Rucker.

“It was kind of a trick play,” Yeager said. “It was kind of a tackle eligible play. He was the only player over there. We thought it would work. We had been saving that one until we needed it. We needed it.”