Bay District Schools posted about the unique find Monday on Facebook.

BAY COUNTY - A bearded dragon was found on Monday in a Bay District student's backpack at an area middle school.

“Parents, we love pets just as much as anyone but a backpack (Vera Bradley no less) is not a good place for a bearded dragon to spend the day,” the post stated. “We rehoused him temporarily in a courier box until his adults could return him home. Parents please check those backpacks in the a.m.!”

The post was updated later with the dragon's name, 'Jango,' and said he was properly reunited with his family later that day.

The student reportedly brought the dragon to school so he had company and wasn’t sad at home all alone.