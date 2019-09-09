“This says to our community that students can come and receive one of the best educational experiences in the country right here in Bay County,” FSU-Panama City Dean Randy Hanna said.

PANAMA CITY - Florida State University showed its biggest one-year-gain to date for public universities in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings, moving up eight spots from last year to No. 18, it was announced Monday.

The university, including its Panama City campus, has moved up a total of 25 positions in the rankings since 2016, when it came it at 43rd. This year's improvement also came with a ranking of the 57th best college overall in the country.

"It's an incredible accomplishment for Florida State University," President John Thrasher said in a news release. "The credit goes to so many people — our faculty, our staff, and certainly, our great students. I couldn't be prouder."

It was a banner year for Florida schools, with the University of Florida also improving — moving from 8th place last year to a tie for 7th this year. Four years ago UF was ranked 14th.

So for FSU the rapid rise from 43rd to 18th in four years was cause for celebration. Gov. Ron DeSantis visited both schools Monday to recognize them.

“This says to our community that students can come and receive one of the best educational experiences in the country right here in Bay County,” FSU-Panama City Dean Randy Hanna said. “We’re really proud of the fact that everyone is now recognizing the many years that we have placed an emphasis on student success, graduation rates, retention rates and helping students succeed.”

The legislature provided the funding required to boost the university into the top 25, Hanna said, and the support and leadership of Thrasher and Provost Sally McRorie played a big part.

"Student success is at the heart of everything we do here," McRorie said in a news release. "I always say that every decision comes down to what is best for our students. Then, it becomes a fairly easy decision to make."

Hanna said the school is also “really proud” of the role students, faculty and staff have played. Smaller class sizes were one reason cited by Hanna for the rise, with “a lot of resources” put into having classes under 20 students.

Sports opened doors for FSU as far as national visibility and the high university ranking continues that, Hanna said.

“This opens other doors, not only to students but to counselors across the country, to other academicians who may be interested in coming to Florida State,” Hanna said. “It helps in the area of research. Folks know they’re working with a top 20 institution.”

The ranking will help the school recruit students and faculty, Hanna said. FSU-Panama City has added new programs in entrepreneurship, hospitality, mechanical and systems engineering and law enforcement intelligence in the last few years due to community demand.

“This will allow us to continue that growth for the Panama City campus,” Hanna said.

Plenty of community events are regularly held at FSU-PC, including the monthly First Friday gathering by the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.

“There are very few days there is not an event on campus, especially after Hurricane Michael,” Hanna said.