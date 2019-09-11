Todd Bierbaum recently joined the board of directors of the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC).

Born and raised in Florida, Bierbaum is a native of DeFuniak Springs. He graduated from Walton High School’s class of 2000 and attended Northwest Florida State College. With extensive business experience in Information Technology (IT), he has worked with small businesses, government agencies and multinational corporations. Bierbaum currently works as a senior systems engineer for a global software company and owns his own IT consulting business. As well, he and his wife Amanda opened Soirée, a boutique florist and party supply business in Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs. Bierbaum was also elected as a councilman to Seat 1 in DeFuniak Springs in 2019.

A committed and involved member of the community, Bierbaum also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Florida Chautauqua Inc., an organization that teaches music theory, public speaking and confidence building through the performing arts. He and his wife are members of Destiny Worship Center.

“I first became acquainted with ECCAC while working at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, as both organizations work closely together," Bierbaum said. "Now as a board member, I hope to bring my expertise in the field of technology and be a liaison to the DeFuniak Springs community.”

ECCAC provides services in a child-friendly environment to help identify, treat and support children in abusive situations. The non-profit organization helps prevent child abuse through education, protects child victims from future abuse, and provides resources to restore the lives of the impacted child and the child’s family. With a center in Okaloosa County and the Pierce Family Center in Walton County, they house representatives from the Florida Department of Children and Families, Child Protection Team, State Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, licensed mental health counselors, and ECCAC’s staff and volunteers.

For further information about the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, visit www.eccac.org or call 850-833-9237. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.