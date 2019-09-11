Join the Rangers at Camp Helen State Park for a moonlight paddle on Lake Powell, Florida’s largest coastal dune lake, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 7-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at Camp Helen State Park, 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway, just over the Lake Powell bridge.

The experience will be a mostly quiet excursion led by Rangers and will give visitors a unique opportunity to view one of the rarest lakes in the world, while under a nearly full moon. The trip is approximately two hours and will begin with a brief safety review and interpretation on Lake Powell and why coastal dune lakes are such a rare natural phenomenon. Participants must be experienced paddlers and 12 years of age or older.

The program is $35 per person, cash only. Fee includes watercraft rental, life jacket, paddle, glow sticks, park admission fee, and a donation to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park. Watercraft and gear from outside the park are not permitted. Space is limited.

Advanced reservations are required to participate and can be made at Camp Helen State Park, 850-233-5059.