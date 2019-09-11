Food for Thought Inc. is in search of your six best tributes to represent your district in the fight to end hunger. Food For Thought's Hunger Games festivities will take place at the Food for Thought Warehouse, 132 Market St. in Santa Rosa Beach, on Oct. 6. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and games start at 11.

In an effort to fight the food fight, bring your competitive selves and best "district spirit" and indulge in team games, feast on a boozy brunch and listen to live music.

Teams will participate in fun, yet FFT-focused games, such as Budget Busters, Stock the Shelves, Competitive Packing, Relay Race and Trivia. Along with the games, a Boozy Sunday Brunch will be offered for your team and supporters.

Pick your district in the registration form, one person will register for the team as a whole. Once your team is signed up, be on the look out for the rules of the fight.

The cost per team is $450 and is all inclusive, includes six teammates. Register at https://fftfl.org/pages/fight-hunger-games.