SANTA ROSA BEACH — Furniture South was included for the third year in a row in Beyond the Top 100, a compilation of furniture stores that are significant players in their respective markets based on total sales in 2018 by Furniture Today. Furniture Today is the weekly business newspaper for the U.S. furniture industry, providing news and research to furniture and bedding retail stores, mass merchants, distributors, executives and suppliers.

“It is quite a surprise and honor that we were selected again," said owner Frank Kovach. "We are proud to be on such a prestigious list with other furniture companies around the country. I am thankful for the teamwork and energy of our entire staff for our rapid growth in the South Walton market.”

Furniture South was founded in 2012 by Frank and Julie Kovach. They have a staff of 14 people, including four interior design associates, and display 80 different furniture lines in a 10,000 square foot showroom.