NICEVILLE — A resident at senior-living facility is gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday.

Cara House, spokeswoman for the Manor at Bluewater Bay, recently sat down with Patricia Gwin to chat about her century of experiences.

Q: Tell me a little about your life.

A: I grew up in the Seattle, Washington area. In my childhood, I was happy playing with my siblings and spending time with family. As a young adult, I was in the 1st class of women in the Marine Corps and served as a 2nd Lieutenant. I got married, had 2 children, and we moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where we raised our family. Recently moved to the Manor at Bluewater Bay.

Q: What do you remember about your childhood?

A: My best friend was always a wonderful best friend.

Q: What's one big change that you have seen?

A: The introduction of television – that was remarkable!

Q: What's your recipe for a long life?

A: Taking life day by day, being honest, and staying active. Good genes help too!