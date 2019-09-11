Shaka Sushi and Noodle Bar in Inlet Beach is calling all locals from Destin to Panama City to swing by from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3 at 13625 U.S. Hwy. 98 East, Suite 5, to enjoy live music, a complimentary saké cocktail tasting, sushi samples and 50% off select new menu items. The Shaka crew is eager to meet more locals now that summer is over. So kick back on the patio and let Shaka treat you. Shaka is a part of Last Call restaurant Group and is located in the all new Shoppes @ Inlet. For more information, visit Shaka30a.com.