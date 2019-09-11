Mountainfilm on Tour returns to WaterColor Inn & Resort’s Marina Park Amphitheater in partnership with official sponsors Delta, WaterColor Community Association and Visit South Walton Nov. 1-2.

Each evening, gates open at 5:45 p.m. and films begin at 7 p.m. Tickets and lodging packages are available now at www.mountainfilmfl.com with discounted pricing offered for advanced purchase prior to day of event. Tickets are expected to sell out.

A two-night outdoor film festival dedicated to educating, inspiring and motivating audiences about issues that matter, Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. In November, the tour will visit WaterColor Inn & Resort with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Other events open to the public include an early morning Coffee Talk with a featured filmmaker; Coastal Eco Tour with a certified Master Naturalist for a paddle on Western Lake — guests can bring a board or rent a board, kayak or canoe at the WaterColor BoatHouse; Kidz Kino, a mini-festival that features kid-friendly films for attendees’ ages 6-12 is available at the WaterColor BoatHouse — parents must be present to sign their children in and out of the venue.

Information on the film lineup and featured presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Additional details will also be shared on WaterColor Inn’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/watercolorinn.