A group of firefighters with the South Walton Fire District recently participated in the Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. It was the district's ninth year attending the event.

According to Sammy Sanchez, fire marshal for South Walton Fire District, 23 members of the department participated in the Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Tuesday. The event was held at Edgewater Beach Resort.

He said SWFD honor guard present the colors at the opening ceremony, and a district chaplain provided the invocation.