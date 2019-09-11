DESTIN — More than 20 firefighters took part in an intensive vehicle extrication training session Wednesday near Destin Executive Airport.

Crews from the Destin, Ocean City-Wright and South Walton fire departments used some of the newest rescue equipment and trained in the latest in techniques from instructors with National Rescue Consultants.

"The goal of this 40-hour course Vehicle Machine Rescue (VMR) class is to teach the fundamentals and principals of extricating someone who has been trapped inside a vehicle or a piece of machinery," said Rich Shirk, a firefighter and instructor.

"For the community, they (firefighters) are going to be that much more trained and what we would call an expert when it comes to extricating someone from a vehicle or other situation," Destin Fire Control District Battalion Chief Jeff Anderson said. "This class is one of roughly eight or nine classes to get firefighters to rescue specialist level and to be qualified for call-out to any type of natural disaster or terrorist attack."

Wednesday was the third say of the four-day training class.