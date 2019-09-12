Love roller coasters? You’ll have more options for your next weekend travel splurge. Two new roller coasters are coming to SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa in 2020.

If you are a thrill-seeker, this news may move you.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has announced two new roller coasters for the upcoming year.

The company will be introducing Busch Gardens Tampa’s 10th coaster, Iron Gwazi, and SeaWorld Orlando’s sixth, Ice Breaker, according to USA Today.

This news comes on the heels of other recent additions to other theme parks in the chain. Such moves could indicate a shift away from live animal attractions to more ride-based offerings.

“When we build roller coasters, we do them a little differently,” says Jonathan Smith, director of rides and engineering for SeaWorld Parks. “We try to integrate them with the causes that we care about, such as animal care, conservation, and education.”

Ice Breaker, which will be near SeaWorld’s Wild Arctic exhibit, promotes environmental issues that affect the Arctic and ocean. It will launch riders forward and backward at a maximum speed of 52 miles per hour for 90 seconds, WPTV reported.