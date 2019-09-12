The high school cross country season is just a few weeks old, but for the harriers out of Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School the season is unfolding in a sprint.

Last weekend, the teams competed in the Dolphin Dash hosted by Mosley High School, the third consecutive trip to Bay County following meets hosted by North Bay Haven and Arnold.

Among the 70 girls running, Port St. Joe’s Madelyn Gortemoller placed fifth overall with Autumn Kotelman right behind in sixth.

Kristen Bouington was 26th and Hannah Decosta 28th.

To open the season, the Lady Tiger Sharks finished fourth among a field of primarily larger schools, such as Fort Walton Beach and Niceville, at the Buccaneer Bash hosted by North Bay Haven.

Gortemoller was the top finisher for Port St. Joe, finishing 24th.

Jade Cothran was 27th, Kotelman 30th, Zoe Gerlach 33rd, Bouington 42nd, Brooklyn Sheppard 82nd and Katie Schwierkert 83rd.

Cothran is the lone senior on the squad.

Boys

For the Tiger Sharks last weekend, Zach McFarland finished fifth overall in a filed of over 100 runners at the Dolphin Dash.

Ricky Forbes was 19th, Miles Butler 34th, Jack Trochessett 36th and Dylan Davis 45th.

Noah Barfield finished 55th for Port St. Joe, Walter Chumney was 59th, Rilen Butler 69th, Tanner Fogle 71st and Britt White 73rd.

The Tiger Sharks finished sixth out of nine teams.

During the season-opening Buccaneer Bash, Trochessett, Butler and Davis competed in their first meet ever and finished in the top 50 in a field of 100 runners.

Barfield ran a personal best.