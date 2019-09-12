On Wednesday, two deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office climbed 110 flights of stairs to honor those who were killed by 9/11. The climb took nearly two hours to complete.

FORT WALTON BEACH — A pair of female deputies climbed 110 flights of stairs Wednesday to honor those who lost their lives in 9/11.

According to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Deputies Amber Flanagan and Tori Cottrell climbed more than 2,000 stairs in full gear Wednesday

"We did this in remembrance of the first responders that climbed them on this day 18 years ago," the post said.

The climb, which the two said they'd never forget, took nearly two hours to complete," OCSO said.