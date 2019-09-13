A DeFuniak Springs man and a California man were arrested for suspected drug trafficking and are being held by federal authorities.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Ten pounds of methamphetamine bound for distribution in DeFuniak Springs have been taken off the streets and two men now face federal charges.

An investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit led to a search warrant at 904 Bay Ave., DeFuniak Springs, according to a press release from the WCSO.

The search warrant was executed by the WCSO SWAT team late Wednesday night resulting in the arrest of two suspects for trafficking methamphetamine.

The street value of the meth was estimated to be approximately $70,000.

Sam Jones Jr., 51, of DeFuniak Springs and Alberto Lieba, 38, of California were arrested, charged, and are currently in federal custody.