ONEONTA — David Hall ran for three touchdowns as Ohatchee stunned second-ranked Hokes Bluff 44-13 in Class 4A, Region 6 football Friday.

The Redskins moved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the region. The Eagles fell to 2-1 and 1-1.

Hokes Bluff broke on top with 9:38 left in the first quarter on Ashton Gulldge’s 3-yard touchdown run.

However, Oneonta got a 40-yard touchdown run by Hall with 7:52 left and a 38-yard pass from Brody Pinyan to Eli Buse with 1:17 left to lead 14-7 after one quarter.

Runs of 7, 12, 14 and 15 yards by Collin Moon set up Hall’s 3-yard touchdown run with 8:54 remaining in the half as the Redskins moved ahead 21-7.

After each team had a touchdown nullified by a penalty, Erick Vargas kicked a 32-yard field goal to put Oneonta up 24-7 at the half.

Hokes Bluff cut the margin to 24-13 on Darrian Meads’ 20-yard touchdown run with 9:37 remaining in the third quarter, but Hall’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:20 left put Oneonta ahead 30-13 at the break.

Collin Moon and Austin Nix ran 16 and 5 yards, respectively, for Redskin touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Moon finished with 126 yards rushing and Hall with 123 as Oneonta outgained Hokes Bluff 299 yards to 102 on the ground.

Meads rushed for 88 yards on 22 carries for the Eagles.

Hokes Bluff hosts Anniston and Oneonta visits Ashville for region games next week.

In other county action, Gaston lost to Sylvania 52-0.

— Mac McArthur, Times Correspondent

Alexandria 34, Boaz 14

ALEXANDRIA — Ronnie Royal scored three touchdowns and Nate McCallum two to lead Alexandria to a 34-14 win over Boaz in a Class 5A, Region 6 battle Friday at Lou Scales Stadium.

Alexandria improved to 2-0 overall in its first region game. Boaz dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in region play.

Boaz scored on its first possession. Alex Hutchins returned the opening kickoff 49 yards to the Alexandria 33. Five plays later. Kadin Bennefield scored on a 1-yard run. Gerardo Baeza kicked the PAT for a 7-0 Boaz lead with 8:48 left in the game.

Alexandria fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Boaz covered it at the Valley Cubs’ 31. Boaz drove to the 2 but fumbled, and Alexandria got it.

Alexandria tied the game with 8:42 left in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Royal, capping a four play, 55-yard drive. Grayson Forrest kicked the point after.

Alexandria took a 13-7 lead 50 seconds later when Royal intercepted a pass from Boaz quarterback Easton Hardin and returned it 14 yard for a score. The point after was blocked.

Boaz regained the lead on the ensuing possession, driving 70 yards in eight plays. The touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Eli Jacobs. Baeza’s point after gave the Pirates a 14-13 lead with 4:59 left in the half, which held up at intermission.

Alexandria regained the lead on the first play from scrimmage in the second half as Royal scored his third touchdown of the game on a 65-yard run. McCallum’s two-point conversation put the Valley Cubs up 21-14.

McCallum scored his first touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run with 4:24 left in the third quarter. This capped a 12 play, 55-yard drive. Forrest booted the PAT for a 28-14 lead.

Alexandria increased its lead to 20 points on McCallum’s 24-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the third quarter. The point after failed.

McCallum and Royal carried the load for Alexandria. McCallum rushes 25 times for 212 yards; Royal 16 times for 111 yards.

Jacobs led Boaz in rushing with 45 yards on eight carries. Bennefield added 39 yards on 17 carries.

Hardin completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards.

Boaz steps out of region play next week, traveling to Pisgah. Alexandria visits Crossville.

— Ricky Smith, Times Correspondent

Susan Moore 38, Plainview 14

SUSAN MOORE — Anthony Cervantes rushed for 110 yards and scored two touchdowns Friday as Susan Moore toppled Plainview 38-14 in a Class 3A, Region 7 game.

The Bulldogs were up 17-6 at the half and pulled away for their fourth victory in as many outings and their second region triumph. Plainview fell to 1-3 and 0-2.

Cervantes scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter and a 16-yard run in the fourth.

Tanner Sisson passed 55 yards to Ramon Maldonado for a touchdown and caught a 40-yard pass from Camden Lackey for a score. Susan Moore also got a 21-yard field goal by Jesus Aguilar and a 3-yard scoring run by Lackey.

Plainview got a 21-yard scoring pass from Noah White to Corey Blair and a 3-yard run by Brody McCurdy.

Susan Moore visits Brindlee Mountain and Plainview hosts Sylvania in region games next week.

Ohatchee 50, Cleveland 7

CLEVELAND — Domonique Thomas rushed for 188 yards and five touchdowns as No. 3 Ohatchee pounded Cleveland 50-7 Friday in Class 2A, Region 6 football.

The victory moved the Indians to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the region, setting up a region showdown next week with Westbrook Christian, which also is unbeaten.

Thomas scored on runs of 17, 61, 50, 36 and 6 yards.

Tyler Waters and Ty Lambright also had scores for Ohatchee.

Cleveland fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the region.