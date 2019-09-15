Parents can more readily gain access to information about public schools on the Alabama Department of Education's website, the state superintendent said.

Eric Mackey told media outlets at last week's state Board of Education meeting in Montgomery that the revamped website presents information in an efficient manner.

"It's one of the best in the country. There are very few states that have a system that's this transparent and easy for the public to use and we're very proud of that," the superintendent told WSFA in Montgomery.

The website includes information from the 2018 school year. To view the information, go to www.alsde.edu and click on the "AL Education Report Card" tab.

One new feature allows parents to examine how certain groups of students, such as those living in poverty or those with disabilities, perform on standardized tests at each school.

Another new feature allows parents to view information about teachers, such as how many have more than two years of teaching experience and the percentage of teachers who teach subjects in their field of certification.

The redesign also allows parents to compare the performances of up to four schools.

The website also has detailed information about city and county systems. For instance, the website shows Tuscaloosa City Schools had an overall score of 80, for a B grade, and the Tuscaloosa County School System had a score of 77 for a C.

Schools in the city system had a 91 percent graduation rate, while schools in the Tuscaloosa County school system had an 87 percent graduation rate.

Other categories include accountability indicators, student profiles, proficiency ratings, participation rates, proficiency by subject, college and career readiness and educator profiles.