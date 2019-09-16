A judge Monday denied bail to Robert Hayes in the March 2016 death of Rachel Bey, whose body was found along the Beeline Highway.

A man facing charges in the 2016 killing of Rachel Bey may be tied to at least four other women’s deaths in central Florida, authorities said.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s authorities arrested Robert Hayes, 37, late Sunday in the March 7, 2016, killing of the 32-year-old Bey , whose body was found about 50 feet off the Beeline Highway west of Jupiter.

Hayes faces a first-degree murder charge in her death. Circuit Judge Ted Booras denied him bail during a brief hearing at the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday morning.

Bey’s brother, Aliahu, was at the jail Monday for the hearing.

At a news conference Monday morning, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said genetic genealogy matched Hayes to Bey’s killing.

“Had we not done this we’re pretty certain he would have killed again,” Bradshaw said.

Hayes’ arrest report said they processed Hayes’ DNA from a cigarette butt.

“The observed DNA profile is greater than 700 billion times more likely to occur if the sample originated from Robert Tyrone Hayes than from an unrelated individual.”

Joining the sheriff at the news conference were authorities from the Daytona Beach Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office for the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes Volusia County.

“I can’t be more happy we got this killer off the streets,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said Monday morning at a news briefing held there around the same time as the one in Palm Beach County.

Capri said Hayes’ name “did pop up” early on in his agency’s investigations, but police did not have enough to press charges.

“We interviewed hundreds of people, and he was one,” Capri said.

Volusia County State Attorney. R.J. Larizza said his office was working with its Palm Beach County counterparts “to help them put together the best case they can put forward.

FDLE Special Agent Lee Massie praised advances in DNA technology.

“This was a cold case for 14 years,” Massie said. “Today we’re announcing an arrest.”

Hayes’ other alleged victims are Laquetta Gunther, 45, killed Christmas Eve 2005; her friend 34-year-old Julie Green, killed Jan. 14, 2006; Iwana Patton, 35, killed Feb. 24, 2006; and Stacey Gage, 30, killed Jan. 2, 2008.

Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood, who was the Daytona Beach police chief at the time of the killings, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that DNA found on Bey matched DNA on two of the women killed in Daytona Beach, though additional details were not immediately available.

The so-called “Daytona Serial Killer” was known for leaving semen on his victims. The gunman shot at least two of the women in the head with a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

The arrest report said Hayes lived in Daytona Beach during the time of three of the homicides there, and in West Palm Beach at the time of Bey’s homicide.

Staff writer Eliot Kleinberg contributed to this story.