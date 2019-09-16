FREEPORT — Firefighters battled a blaze early Monday that destroyed a mobile home and threatened a nearby camper trailer.

Firefighters with Walton County Fire Rescue and deputies with the Walton County Sheriff Office responded to a 911 call at a home on County Highway 83A East at 3:41 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found flames coming from a double-wide mobile home and threatening an occupied camper trailer on the property. Neighbors reported they heard what they believed were loud explosions coming from the home, according to a release from Walton County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and quickly began battling the blaze. The flames were extinguished within minutes, according to the release.

The nearby camper was not damaged and no one was injured in the fire. Firefighters found propane tanks within the double-wide home which may have been the cause of the loud explosions heard by neighbors, the release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.