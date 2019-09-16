Quint Studer, the Pensacola businessman who spearheaded the redevelopment of downtown Pensacola, spoke to urban planning professionals, area residents and local govenrment officials on Monday at a Seaside Institute symposium.

SEASIDE — Every community that works to remake itself has "a Chuck Yeager moment," said Quint Studer, the Pensacola businessman and philanthropist who spearheaded the ongoing, and wildly successful, redevelopment of that city's downtown area.

Studer delivered that message in a Monday morning presentation to a few dozen area residents, government officials and urban planning professionals who attended a three-day Seaside Institute symposium on using the principles of New Urbanism — walkable streets, having shopping and commercial activities in close proximity to residential areas, and human-scaled development — in remaking their communities.

Yeager was the first test pilot to break the sound barrier, and Studer, recounting the story, noted that just before reaching the speed of sound, Yeager's aircraft began to shake violently, but Yeager nonetheless kept going until the plane broke the sound barrier.

"Sometimes, the natural tendency is to slow down," Studer said. "My message to you is to keep the throttle down."

The work of redevelopment is challenging, Studer told the group, particularly in terms of moving significant percentages of elected officials and residents to support redevelopment initiatives.

“You’ve got to be a little unbalanced to do this stuff," Studer said. "The reality is that this is so hard, you put up with so much pushback. ... There are people whose job title is ‘stopping’.

“I don’t think I would have done this in Pensacola if I knew how hard it was," Studer said. ”I just got in too deep."

According to Studer, some people will be immediately supportive of change, some will have to be convinced of the need, and some will never support change.

“That’s why starting small is good,” Studer said, echoing earlier presentations at the symposium. Staring with small projects can, he said, convince skeptical residents of the need for change.

The genesis of the redevelopment of downtown Pensacola was Studer's business travels, which exposed him to a wide variety of downtown areas. But he cautioned his Monday audience that redevelopment shouldn't be seen as a goal in itself, but as a means of achieving a broader goal, keeping vibrant young professionals, who want to live in vibrant downtown areas close to work and entertainment, in the community.

"Young people want three things; affordability, opportunity and a vibrant downtown," Studer said. But, he added, "The goal is never to create a vibrant downtown — that's a tactic. The goal is to keep that brain power at home."

There is evidence that redevelopment is working some magic in Pensacola. A quality of life survey has shown the percentage of people who believe the city is "moving in the right direction" increased from 27 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018. Additionally, a recent U.S. News & World Report ranking had Pensacola as the 15th most desirable place in the country to live, and Go.Verizon.com ranked the city as the 17th best place to start a small business.

In other comments Monday, Studer told symposium attendees that redesigned and repurposed buildings and streets buildings aren't the only keys to successful downtown redevelopment. There also have to be activities that bring people into the area.

"It makes no sense if there are no people there," Studer said. "It’s all about 'placemaking' and foot traffic. "You've got to be serious about placemaking."