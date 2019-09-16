There is a new restaurant and live music venue in Houma, but it hopes to evoke familiarity.

Miss Maggie's restaurant and the 4 Aces Lounge have opened in the Ramada Inn in Houma, which features a family-style buffet restaurant and a separate, traditional bar space with a dedicated stage for live bands and ample room for listening and dancing.

The new business takes over from the space previously occupied by Uncle T's Kitchen and the Swamp Lounge.

The new business is owned by Gerard and Lisa Spahr. Gerard, a member of the same family who owns Spahr's restaurants in Des Allemands and Thibodaux among others, said he worked in the space he now owns when Spahr's had a location in the Ramada Inn in the early 2000s.

A genuine family business, the 4 Aces gets its name from the Spahr's four children, Alyssa, Ariel, Austin and Allie, and Miss Maggie's is named for a family dog.

Gerard Spahr said live music will be a main attraction at the 4 Aces Lounge, which has already hosted local favorites such as Kerry Thibodaux, Tet Dur, Seabrook and Will Cooper and the Southern Groove.

"I would say that 75% of my bands will play local, swamp pop music," he said. "The rest of it I'll try to cater to the younger crowd, rock 'n' roll and alternative music, to get a variety of people in here."

The restaurant also has a family feel, with traditional, well-executed Cajun food served buffet-style, with plate-lunch specials also available. Lisa Spahr does all the cooking, with everything in the restaurant made from scratch.

"My wife is one hell of a cook," Gerard Spahr said. "I got tired of working for corporations, and we wanted to do something on our own."

There is also food available in the bar, which features a limited menu of traditional pub grub such as hamburgers, French fries, chicken wings and the like, with just about everything made from scratch. The only exception to this rule is a mini-muffaletta served in the bar as finger food.

"Everything we serve, everything on the menu for lunch or for dinner, is all homemade," Gerard Spahr said. "It's white beans, red beans, spaghetti, stuff you cook at home, things that Cajun and Southern people eat at home is what we bring to our buffet. My wife and I wanted to do something a little different from the regular sit-down, full-service meal."

Miss Maggie's and the 4 Aces Lounge are in the Ramada Inn at 1400 Tunnel Blvd. in Houma.

