The Bay County Commission approved a contract with Marshall Brothers Construction and Engineering, Inc. for the final design and construction of a subaqueous water main in St. Andrews Bay by the Hathaway Bridge. Once completed early next year, the new main will replace the leaky line inside the bridge that's responsible for supplying most of the eastern part of the Beach with water.

The Bay County Commission approved the contract during its regular Tuesday meeting. The project involves drilling 100 feet beneath the bay and installing more than a mile-long section of pipe.

The project will be paid for with money from the county’s utility fund. Construction is expected to start in November or December and last through February or March.

The project is not expected to impact motorists on Hathaway Bridge.

Robert Carroll, county commissioner, said after the meeting that the project was critical for the tourism industry at the Beach.

“It’s extremely important because of all the visitors we have … we have to have this so we can continue to provide them with water,” Carroll said.

Currently, the county supplies water to most of eastern Panama City Beach with the help of a temporary line, installed in March last year on the pedestrian walkway along the eastbound side of the bridge. The temporary pipe was installed when the county discovered its main, 24-inch water line inside the bridge was leaking. The leak began after the flexible connection inside of Hathaway was damaged because of long-term interaction between the water main and the bridge.

Once the damage was found, the Florida Department of Transportation told the county to find a long-term solution that didn’t include replacing the main in the bridge, Carroll said.

“DOT said they no longer wanted it in the bridge because of maintenance issues … it’s extremely hard to get to,” Carroll said.

Meanwhile, the temporary line works but is vulnerable, said Phillip Griffitts, chairman of the commission.

“If the pipe in the bridge were to fail, the temporary pipe would not have enough capacity to provide enough water today,” Griffitts said.

Commissioner Tommy Hamm said he was satisfied with the scope and cost of the project.

“This is not something you do every day, it’s a high-risk job,” Hamm said. “It’s something we do need and relatively speaking, I think it’s a fair project.”