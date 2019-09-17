It’s small movement. Variables would have to snap into place — and megabucks would need to appear — to change that.

Still, those who deal with the workday frustration of crossing the Coosa River to and from Southside must have perked up over last week’s announcement that engineering work will begin Dec. 1 on a new northbound bridge on Alabama Highway 77,

The current one — that amazingly used to carry two-way traffic — turned 80 this year. It’s structurally sound, befitting something from the age when things were built to last, but it’s antiquated as far as modern travel requirements.

During rush hour, there’s perpetual congestion where Alabama 77 North shifts from two lanes to one at the bridge, plus the highway is a lot busier than it used to be because of commuters heading home from the Honda plant in Lincoln.

There have been various ideas floated, such as restriping the bridge for two-way traffic and hoping that drivers police themselves and cross in a staggered pattern rather than side-by-side. (As we noted at the time, that’s a complete denial of human nature.)

The only real fix, however, is a new bridge, which a lot of folks including the Alabama Department of Transportation have for years have labeled as not feasible because of the cost and no apparent funding source.

That’s why the $804,469.27 that Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, got Congress to approve nine years ago for engineering work has sat unused — until now.

To allow that work by ALDOT to proceed, the new bridge has been moved into the Gadsden-Etowah Metropolitan Planning Organization’s master plan. Because of that, it had to be given a tentative construction date, which is April 7, 2023.

That date has some fine print: “contingent on the appropriation of funds.” Those funds aren’t in place yet.

Still, the engineering work has to be done before federal money can be sought for the project.

There’s also a new state funding source: Rebuild Alabama, the infrastructure program funded by the state’s new gasoline tax increase.

State Rep. Craig Lipscomb, R-Rainbow City, who announced the engineering work and vows to be “laser-focused” on making the new bridge happen, said an older state source — ATRIP, which uses Grant Anticipation Bonds for current infrastructure work — also could provide money.

Will it — and construction crews — be there four springs from now? Who knows?

The odds still may be long, but they’re better than they were a week ago. Like Lipscomb said, “You have to make that first step before you get to your final destination.”