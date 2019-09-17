DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A man who allegedly tried to lure a child for sex through text messages is in jail.

Walton County sheriff's deputies on July 22 responded to a call regarding Virgil Crockett, 35, of DeFuniak Springs, who was reported to have sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl in text messages, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office' Criminal Investigation Bureau uncovered chat conversations in which Crockett tired to lure the girl from her home to meet him for sex, the Sheriff's Office reported. Crockett also sent a nude image and video to the girl and asked her to do the same, the news release said.

An arrest warrant was issued and Crockett was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

He has been charged with contributed to the delinquency of a minor, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, transmitting harmful material to a minor and seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct.

Crockett was taken to the Walton County Jail on Monday and was given a $50,000 bond at his first court appearance Tuesday.