Residents at the meeting preferred the town stick with the Mexico Beach Police Department.

MEXICO BEACH — Mexico Beach leaders approved a proposal for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to take over law enforcement for the city police department during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The Mexico Beach Council vote was 3-2. Mayor Al Cathey, Councilman Jerry Wallace and Councilman Rex Putnal voted yes on the sheriff’s office proposal, while Councilman Bobby Pollock and Councilman Jerry Smith voted no. The sheriff's office is open to city police department officers applying for positions. Cathey and other officials in favor of the idea initially brought the idea to the sheriff's office.

Reasons cited by current and former city officials who supported the proposal included the availability of resources from the sheriff’s office, the “very stable” workforce at the sheriff’s office compared to the reportedly “high turnover rate” with the police department and the proposal being a “much better deal for the taxpayers.” Mexico Beach faces an estimated $250 million in damage and rebuilding costs from Hurricane Michael, which made landfall near the town and Tyndall Air Force Base more than 11 months ago.

“With the sheriff’s office, in addition to the patrol, you get SWAT team, K-9, a bomb squad, an honor guard for celebrations,” former Interim City Administrator Tanya Castro said. “They have specialized investigative teams, they have victim advocacy teams, crime scene investigators, victim advocacy teams, financial crime teams.”

The meeting drew a standing room crowd of residents who preferred to keep the police department and were against the council voting yes on the proposal.

“What I didn’t hear in any of the conversations is would the sheriff’s office still be able to meet minimum response times to various incidents?” Jon Albaugh said. “What I don’t see is the increase in capability that this plan brings. What I do see is a decrease in our capability over here to control our own future.”

Heather Gasaway, another resident, said the citizens love and support the police.

“I don’t know what the hurry is to make this decision right now,” Gasaway said. “I think we could get more facts so we could all feel more comfortable.”

Pollock made a motion to give six months for current City Administrator Andy Anderson and Police Chief Andrew Kelly to sort the issue out. The motion did not go further after a second from Smith.

“The Mexico Beach Police Department is a part of Mexico Beach,” Pollock said. “As far as I’m concerned, I’m for us having our police department.”

Cathey, however, said the Sheriff’s Office is an “upgrade” and if he thought the proposal jeopardized the warm and friendly feel of Mexico Beach, he wouldn’t have had the meeting. Citizens deserve the best services, Cathey said.

“This city needs stability,” Cathey said. “We need people in place, longevity. We need people to have confidence in the rebuild of our community and I see this as an absolute win for the City of Mexico Beach.”

Sheriff Tommy Ford wrote a letter to the city officials in August in which he said he appreciates “the relationship that we have with city leadership, the police department and the citizens of Mexico Beach.

“Our ties have only grown stronger since enduring Hurricane Michael together,” Ford said. “I respect Chief Kelley and the members of the police department and think they have done a very good job in the face of many challenges.”

After the council meeting, Ford said they will be talking in the coming days and weeks about a transition plan. The sheriff's office has been in Mexico Beach since Hurricane Michael.

The sheriff's office also provides law enforcement services in Callaway.

"It's been a good fit for us contracting-wise," Ford said of their work in Callaway.