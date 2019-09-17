I’m happy.

No, I do not own a brand new Maserati Gran Turismo. I drive a 1996 Nissan Maxima, which is about to turn 400,000 miles. What it may lack in style, it makes up for by getting me reliably where I want to go.

My house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The most notable thing about it is it sits on a hill about 25-feet above sea level.

I’m not one of those people who needs a house with an indoor pool and bowling alley. I’ve never craved a second home on the beach. I do my own cooking and cleaning.

A Rolex? I don’t even own a watch. The only jewelry I display is my wedding ring.

One time in my life, I wore suits and ties. No more.

I’ve never understood people who crave fame and fortune and status symbols. If they earn it, good for them. I just grew up in the School of Hard Knocks, not the School of Easy Street.

Of course, it’s fun to pretend for a few days to live in a condo at some beach resort and spend time watching the sunrises and sunsets. Plus, I do like exploring all the amenities they offer, the pools, the hot tubs, the lazy rivers and the made-to-order omelettes.

It’s nice but it’s like frosting. It’s decorative. It’s sweet. No real nourishment comes from it.

My life lacks frosting but offers me plenty of meat-and potato-type happiness. I wouldn’t trade all the laughter and good times I’ve experienced with my daughters, my sons and my best friend, who also happens to be my wife, Amy.

She supports my hobbies, like watching college football and playing “Words with Friends,” on my cell phone. In exchange, I go antiquing and to all the best festivals with her from Destin to Gulf Shores, Alabama.

As a family, we all support each others’ amusement park addiction in Orlando. Some of our most memorable times have involved the trip there, and splashing in the resort's swimming pool.

I’m no jet setter. I like my simple life and my loving family. That’s what makes me happy every day.

