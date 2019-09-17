The National Hurricane Center is focused on tropical disturbance that is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours with Florida again a possible landfall target.

A tropical wave, dubbed Invest 97L by forecasters, moving west toward Florida has a very high chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. update Tuesday.

The low pressure system is currently located a little more than 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and has not improved its organization much in the last 24 hours, but meteorologists think that conditions for development could improve over the course of Tuesday as the system travels west, the NHC said.

The disturbance has a 90 percent chance of tropical development in the next two to five days.

A tropical depression forms when a low pressure area is accompanied by thunderstorms and produces winds below 39 mph. If and when the system gains more structure and maximum sustaining winds over 39 mph it will become a tropical storm and don the name “Imelda.”

A second system in the Gulf of Mexico has lost steam and structure, but development is still possible as the system heads toward the northwestern Gulf coast, according to the NHC.

It has a 30 percent chance of developing within the next two to five days.

“Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding along portions of the central and upper Texas coastal areas later this week,” the NHC said.

Off in the Atlantic, Hurricane Humberto has reached Category 2 strength with 100 mph maximum sustained winds and is forecast to become a major hurricane (Category 3 strength and above) Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Humberto is stirring rough surf along the East coast of the United States. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Bermuda.

According to AccuWeather, Bermuda's building codes require dwellings to withstand sustained wind speeds of 110 mph, which is the equivalent of a high-end Category 2 hurricane. A majority of properties are made of stone and mortar. As a result, structural damage is likely to be minimal with Humberto, even if its center passes very close to or over Bermuda.