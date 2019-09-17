The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation continued its support to Children in Crisis and 15 other children’s charities again this year.

Thanks to its record breaking 2019 Charity Wine Auction, the foundation donated $3 million to local charities serving children in need in Northwest Florida.

A check for $200,000 was presented to Children in Crisis at a ceremony this week. This is the 14th consecutive year DCWAF has donated to CIC, helping give a home to over 950 children living at the CIC Neighborhood.

CIC and the children living at the CIC Neighborhood send thanked the DCWAF for their continued wonderful support and making a difference in the life of so many children in our community, said Ken Hair, CIC president and CEO, said.

The DCWAF’s mission is “Connecting wine enthusiasts to raise money for children in need.” DCWAF has donated $21 million to nonprofit organizations since its inception in 2005. The DCWAF is currently ranked fourth largest charity wine auction in the country by Wine Spectator Magazine and in the top 10 for the seventh consecutive year, a media release for the event stated.

Call 850-864-4242 or visit www.childrenincrisisfl.org for more on CIC or the Children's Neighborhood.