MIRAMAR BEACH — Mark your calendars for this year’s ninth annual Emerald Coast Duck Regatta on Oct. 19 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort benefiting Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast Volunteer Guild.

The event features fun activities for the whole family beginning at 10 a.m., including Abrakadoodle face painters, a scavenger hunt, Hula-Hoop contest, duck dance and access to the Baytowne Carousel for children 12 and under from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The duck race will begin at 1 p.m.

During the Duck Regatta approximately 3,000 individually numbered rubber duckies will race across the Lagoon at the Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Prizes will be awarded to the owners of the first ducks to cross the finish line, including a $5,000 first place prize.

Ducks are available for adoption at the Sacred Heart Hospital Gift Shop in Miramar Beach, online at www.emeraldcoastduckregatta.com or at Baytowne Wharf the day of the event. Make a donation of $10 or more to the Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast Guild to adopt a duck. Purchase one duck for $10, three ducks for $27, six ducks for $50 or 12 ducks for $100.

Proceeds from this year’s Duck Regatta event will benefit the Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center and the expansion of services to include oncology rehabilitation for children and adults. Oncology rehabilitation is a comprehensive program that helps cancer patients get back to a normal life as quickly as possible.

The Sacred Heart rehabilitation team is composed of physical, occupational, and speech therapists, and a rehabilitation trainer who work together to create an individualized treatment plan that meets the needs of the patient. Their therapists can help manage lymphedema, fatigue, peripheral neuropathy, and weakness, which are common debilitating symptoms of oncology treatments.