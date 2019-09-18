FORT WALTON BEACH — The Northwest Florida Ballet (NFB) begins its 50th anniversary season at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 with Beer & Ballet, a mixed repertory performance at Grayton Beer Company featuring NFB company dancers and guest artists.

This is a casual, limited-seating event allows patrons to experience a variety of contemporary and classical works from guest choreographers and the NFB repertoire. Guests will have the opportunity to sample Grayton Beer Company's extensive beer collection along with light hors d'oeuvres. A cash bar will also be available.

Beer & Ballet pieces include "Tale of 11 Dancers" choreographed by local choreographer Lindsey Brewer featuring an eclectic mix of music with movement that represents a very contemporary edge. Classical variations will also be performed, including the third act of "Don Quixote" with music by Ludwig Minkus and choreography by Marius Petipa danced by Jonathan Carter. Wyatt Mier will be dancing a variation from "Le Corsaire" with music by Riccardo Drigo and choreography by Marius Petipa.

"Bach Beats," choreographed by Artistic Director Todd Eric Allen, includes a mix of Bach masterpieces along with drum and bass electronic music. This mesmerizing piece fuses many styles of dance and will be a highlight of the evening. The event also features Jazz Swing, which incorporates the joy of classical dancing to the rhythm of jazz with choreography by Fernando Bujones and music by Louis Prima and Eddy Higgins. Excerpts from the second act of "The Nutcracker," including the Arabian and Russian dances choreographed by Allen with music by Peter Tchaikovsky, will also be performed as part of the event.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult to attend. Tickets are available at NFBallet.org for Beer & Ballet as well as the other 50th anniversary season performances of "The Nutcracker" and "Cinderella." Signature season co-sponsors include Silver Sands Premium Outlets, AJ's, VIE Magazine, Emerald Coast Magazine and VIP Destin Magazine. Performance co-sponsors for the season include Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Vanguard Charitable. NFB is sponsored in part by the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.