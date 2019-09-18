In celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day and National Public Lands Day, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection invites Florida residents and visitors to volunteer at events in Florida’s state parks, aquatic preserves and national estuarine research reserves Sept. 21-28.

Sept. 21 is International Coastal Cleanup Day, the world’s largest volunteer effort to help protect oceans, lakes and rivers, and Sept. 28 is National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands.

DEP will join partners in offering statewide beach and trail cleanups, exotic plant removals, native plantings, and informational sessions throughout the week to promote volunteerism and encourage the preservation of Florida’s natural resources.

International Coastal Cleanup Day events in Northwest Florida include:

Henderson Beach State Park, Sept. 21, 8–10 a.m.

Camp Helen State Park, Sept. 21, 8 a.m. to noon

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Sept. 21, 9:15-11:30 a.m.

National Public Lands Day events in Northwest Florida include:

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to noon