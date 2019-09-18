The Alys Foundation has announced the call for entries for the 13th annual Digital Graffiti Festival at Alys Beach, to be held May 15-16. Artists worldwide are invited to submit original works of digital art to be showcased in the juried festival.

The 2020 awards will include Best of Show ($5,000 prize), Curator's Choice ($2,000 prize) and three Special Recognition honors (at $1,000 prize each), selected by the festival's longtime curator Brett Phares and an esteemed panel of judges. The deadline to submit is Feb. 1, 2020, at 12 a.m.

Staged along the elegant white walls of Alys Beach, Digital Graffiti provides a large-scale blank canvas for artists to explore the visual intersection of art and architecture, while also creating entirely new art forms. Once darkness falls in the coastal town along scenic Highway 30A, the iconic walls of Alys Beach's homes glow with vibrant original art projections.

Digital Graffiti 2020 promises to deliver an ultimate immersive experience in projected art. The Alys Foundation has donated more than $200,000 in awards and artist stipends over the past 12 years, all to further digital work in the public realm.

Artists, designers, photographers, and architects are invited to submit their artwork to be projected under the night sky and onto the pristine, reflective white walls of Alys Beach. Both evenings of the festival will feature the town illuminated with stunning examples of projection mapping, generative art, experimental short films and animation, and sound, motion, and light responsive installations.

Interested artists can submit their work at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd6h4a2UzhsO94kuZRd2RAPG05m9ae-Up3v1vwgDiqb_3o0Qg/viewform. For more information about the festival, visit digitalgraffiti.com.