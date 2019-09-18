SANTA ROSA BEACH — The long running television series "The 3 Julias," starring 30a TV's founder Paul Vizard, Redd, and acclaimed actress Teance Blackburn, has been inducted into the Taste Awards Hall of Fame for the class of 2019.

The series has been previously nominated five times to the Viewers Choice Awards. The induction is for "Best Comedy Viewers Choice" category of The Taste Awards and the series will be inducted along with huge Food Network names such as Alex Guarnaschelli, "Restaurant Impossible," and "Best Thing I Ever Ate."

Conceived as a parody tribute to cooking legend Julia Child, the show, now in its 10th year with more than 30 episodes of comedic educational segments on cocktails, appetizers, and dinner, celebrates Julia Child and her culinary art. The 3 Julias can be seen on 30a Television www.30a.tv

"I am stunned," said Vizard. "We have been nominated quite a few times, but to be inducted to the Hall of Fame alongside Alex Guarnaschelli, a world class chef, is a big shock, and compliment. A huge thank you to the Taste Awards Academy."

Vizard (Julia), Redd (Brooklyn Julia) and Blackburn (Southern Julia) will tread the red carpet at the awards show in California, where the Taste Awards Hall of Fame building will be located.

"This is by far the tastiest recognition I've received thus far, and an honor to be alongside such talented people," Blackburn said.

Taste Hall of Fame inductees are selected based on either having received numerous Taste Awards and finalist nominations over the years, or having made a significant impact in the world of taste and broadcast entertainment.

The annual Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, TLC, Discovery, Lifetime, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, APT, Create.