The Walton County Fair invites all citizens of Walton and Holmes counties to enter their finest plants in the 2019 Potted Plant Show. The fairgrounds are located at 790 N 9th Street in DeFuniak Springs.

Plants will be received from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 again from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6. Exhibitors should bring their entries through the arena door located by the white trailer/fair office.

Each person may enter three plants in each classification: African violets, flowering foliage, hanging containers, cactus and succulents, ferns and miscellaneous. Please enter your very best, well-tended plants in clean containers. Diseased or infested plants will not be accepted.

The fair runs Oct. 7-12. Plants will be blind judged on their own merit with prizes awarded in each class.

For more information, contact the fair office at 850-892-5261 or Diana at 850-307-7633.