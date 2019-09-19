South Walton dominated the second half last Friday as visiting Port St. Joe dropped to .500 on the season with a 30-13 loss.

The contest was the second of three consecutive road games for the Tiger Sharks and South Walton represented the second Class 4A opponent in the past three weeks for Class 1A Port St. Joe.

The Tiger Sharks (2-2) will face another Class 4A team, Springfield Rutherford, Friday at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

After the teams played to a 20-13 South Walton over the first two quarters, the Seahawks smothered Port St. Joe in the second half.

The teams split nearly evenly the time of possession over the first 24 minutes, but South Walton consumed more than 16 minutes of the clock over the final 24 minutes while adding 10 unanswered points.

Additionally, the Tiger Sharks turned the ball over five times, including three interceptions, and converted just one of seven third downs.

South Walton also held Port St. Joe to just 100 yards rushing on 26 carries, 3.8 yards per carry with a long of 13 yards.

Kelvin Griffin led Port St. Joe with 31 yards on seven carries; Demarion Gray and Bubba Ash each added 24 yards on six and five carries, respectively.

In the air, Colin Amison was 6 of 13 for 69 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while Dakota Quinn was 1 for 2 for 11 yards with an interception.

The major statistical difference, with both teams earning similar rushing and penalty yardage, was South Walton’s aerial attack.

Starting quarterback Drake Roberts was 7 of 14 for 102 yards and a touchdown and back-up Caleb Lindsey was 5 for 5 for 87 yards.

South Walton opened the scoring with a short touchdown run and conversion kick with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

The final 5:26 of the first half saw a scoring flurry.

Port St. Joe scored when Amison found Octavyous Russ for a 36-yard touchdown pass play and the extra-point kick evened the score.

Less than a minute later, following a Port St. Joe turnover, South Walton needed two plays to cover 10 yards to a touchdown to retake the lead 13-7 after the two-point conversion failed.

Another Port St. Joe turnover led to another short touchdown drive, again 10 yards in two plays, for South Walton, the extra point kick good for a 20-7 lead.

But in the final minutes of the half, the Tiger Sharks marched 25 yards in six plays and Amison finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Ash.

The extra point kick was blocked.