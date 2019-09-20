St. Agatha's Episcopal Church in DeFuniak Springs will sponsor the Christmas Tour of Homes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7. Proceeds will fund preservation projects slated for their three historic buildings on Circle Drive. Plan to come early for a Continental Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at the Parish Hall, 150 Circle Drive. Breakfast is $5.

The tour consists of lovely homes decked in Christmas splendor, commercial sites (The Post, The Bank and The Exchange) that aptly demonstrate the value of historic restoration and rehabilitation. If construction is at a safe stage, perhaps ticket holders can view the heroic restoration efforts underway to save a mansion on Circle Drive. As an extra attraction, the church, The Parish House and the Vicarage will be shown. Finally, the Chautauqua Winery, the museums and the library, with its collection of medieval armor and weapons, will be open.

To reserve your tickets, send $25 per ticket to TOUR, 504 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs FL 32435. Tickets are also available at Nook and Cranny Consignments on Baldwin Avenue; R.J’s Collectibles on 7th Street; Vault 46 on 9th Street; The Art Co-Op on Hwy. 331; and at The Visitor’s Center, 1162 Circle Drive.

The tour begins at the Visitor’s Center where you may purchase tickets, retrieve your reserved tickets and obtain your Tour Guide and map for the event. At 5 p.m. "Christmas Reflections," featuring 9 million Christmas lights in Chipley Park around Lake DeFuniak ($3/person), will start.