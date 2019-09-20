Green Thumb Garden Club has announced that celebrated author and floral designer Laura Dowling is coming to the Emerald Coast for the club's Styling Your Table event.

Dowling won a nationwide competition to become the chief floral designer at the White House from 2005 until 2015. Her cutting-edge, innovative designs are both beautifully sophisticated, modern and classically refined. She is an annual presenter at dozens of venues including the Philadelphia Flower Show, the nation’s oldest and largest flower expo. Her books will be available for purchase and signing by the author and a new book, "Bouquets," will be published at the end of this year.

Emerald Coast local Timothy M. Ryan, Florida State master designer, is also a featured seminar speaker. He has been an active member in the floral industry for over 20 years. He has held offices with multiple Florida floral associations and was an editor for SUNLIGHTING magazine. A former recipient of the Emerald Coast Designer of the Year Award as well as the FSFA Sunshine Cup, Ryan loves education and sharing what he has learned with others. He co-owns 1920 & Co., a florist/event company in Santa Rosa Beach.

The celebration table displays and related activities are open to public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at 400 Grand Boulevard, Suite T-100, in Miramar Beach. Proceeds benefit the local community initiatives/charities of the Green Thumb Garden Club.

The Styling Your Table seminars schedule includes:

Pottery Barn: Developing a Beautiful Tablescape at 11 a.m. Oct. 11

Laura Dowling: Latest Techniques in Floral Design at noon Oct. 11

Williams Sonoma: Cooking Class at 2 p.m. Oct. 11

Laura Dowling: Latest Techniques in Floral Design at 11 a.m. Oct. 12

Tim Ryan: Creating Fabulous Floral Arrangements, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12

GTGC Raffle Drawing, over $2,000 in prizes at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 12

National retailers Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma and Tommy Bahama will showcase table settings and offer demonstrations on floral design and home décor.

Local vendors offerings will include fresh flowers and plants, bulbs, artisan soaps, art, jewelry, bakery items and much more. There will be a Garden Shoppe with a myriad of items for sale as well as a Garden Cafe with refreshments and tasty treats for visitors.

GTGC members will be creatively arranging over two dozen tabletops that celebrate special occasions.