WINTER HAVEN — Good news for pint-sized pirates everywhere: Legoland Florida Resort's pirate-themed hotel will open ahead of schedule.

The 150-room Pirate Island Hotel will open April 17, the Winter Haven theme park announced Thursday. Park officials originally set a May 22 opening date.

Thursday's announcement was timed to coincide with International Talk Like a Pirate Day. Officials also released a new animated video giving Legoland fans a chance to experience a behind-the-scenes look inside the new hotel, the park's second.

The virtual tour allows viewers a glimpse of the colorful hotel's amenities, including a heated pool, a themed Shipwreck Restaurant and the adult-friendly Smuggler's Bar.

Guests can take advantage of discounts by booking rooms now. A typical family of two adults and two young children will find packages priced anywhere from $1,358 to $1,757 for a three-night stay. That includes admission to the main park and water park and a daily breakfast. Prices will vary depending on dates, number of occupants and ages of children.

General admission to Legoland is now $99 for ages 3 and older, putting the theme park on par with other Central Florida heavyweights. For instance, single-day admission to any one of the Disney parks starts at $109 for ages 10 and above.

Pirate Island Hotel will be connected to the existing Legoland Hotel, which opened in 2015. Additional lodging can be found at Legoland Beach Retreat, a collection of bungalows across Cypress Gardens Boulevard from the theme park. It opened in 2017.

As with the original hotel, Pirate Island Hotel will give kids their own space in each room, including a bunk bed, Lego play areas and televisions. “The new hotel rooms will also be fully themed with interactive Lego pirate models throughout and include an array of humorous décor designed specifically for a kid-centric family vacation,” a news release said.

Recent additions to the 150-acre theme park include Lego Movie World with three new rides and additional attractions inspired by characters in Lego movies; and a miniature golf course.

