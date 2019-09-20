Mary McGraw writes: Congress needs to start acting like a co-equal part of our government. I urge Rep. Dunn, Sen. Rubio and Sen. Scott to find a way to get their power back.

I am outraged that the President is diverting funds from the military to build his wall. By doing so, I am outraged that he is usurping power from Congress. As per The Constitution of the United States, Article 1, section 9, clause 7, Congress is invested with the “power of the purse.”

His actions are a fundamental threat to how our democracy works and is a danger to our liberty.

Congress needs to start acting like a co-equal part of our government. I urge Rep. Dunn, Sen. Rubio and Sen. Scott to find a way to get their power back. I am concerned about the future of our democracy. I cannot believe that every member of Congress is not expressing their outrage.

Mary McGraw, Panama City Beach