A Freeport man is being sought by Walton County authorities in connection with a Friday evening shooting in that town that left one person dead and another person severely wounded. Colton Shane Bryan, 28, has an extensive criminal history, according to Walton County Jail records. Following the Friday incident, a pickup truck being driven by Bryan was found abandoned near Beatrice Point.

FREEPORT — Lawmen were seeking a suspect Saturday night in connection with a shooting that left one person is dead and another is critically injured Friday night.

According to a news release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 395 Four Mile Road in Freeport following a 911 call to Sheriff’s Office dispatchers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, they "found one person clinging to life and another severely injured from a gunshot wound," the release stated.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one died shortly after arrival. The Sheriff's Office did not immediately name the victims.

Deputies quickly identified 28-year-old Colton Shane Bryan of a Power Line Road in Freeport as a suspect. Witnesses said Bryan was seen driving from the scene in a red and white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which was later found near Beatrice Point south of town.

A Walton Correctional K9 Team was called in to assist in the ensuing search, as were the Sheriff's Office's Drone Unit and SWAT Team, but as of 8 p.m. Saturday, Bryan remained on the loose.

Early Saturday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that Bryan was at that time believed to be driving a 1999 blue Dodge Durango. In a later post, the Sheriff's Office reported that the vehicle had been located but there was no sign of Bryan.

The State Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation, the news release said.

In the meantime, anyone with information on Bryan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office or call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477, where tips can be reported anonymously and could be eligible for a cash reward.

According to the Walton County Jail website, Bryan has an extensive criminal record. In fact, the photo supplied with the news release on the shooting is a mug shot from his latest arrest, an Aug. 26 incident in which he was charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and fleeing and eluding a law officer at high speed.

Bryan had previously been arrested in connection with an Aug. 29, 2017, incident in which he was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He also was charged with felony criminal mischief and two additional felonies: fleeing and eluding a law officer and pointing a laser light at a driver or pilot.

The day before that incident, Bryan was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to jail records.

Bryan also was previously charged in connection with a March 8, 2017, incident. Among the charges filed then were a felony drug possession charge, two misdemeanor drug charges, and charges of fleeing and eluding a law officer and pointing a laser light at a driver or pilot.

In a Jan. 23, 2017, incident, Bryan was charged with felony criminal mischief, a mix of misdemeanor and felony drug charges, and also with fleeing and eluding a law officer and pointing a laser light at a driver or pilot, according to jail records.